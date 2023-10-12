"Looks like she is fighting shape again" - Fans react to Paige VanZant showing off physique in pink swimsuit

It seems Paige VanZant might be ready to make her return to combat sports. The former UFC star-turned-bare knuckle boxer recently sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

VanZant made her last combat sports outing at BKFC 19 in July 2021, dropping a unanimous decision against Rachael Ostovich. That was her second appearance in the bare-knuckle promotion. While she was due to compete at the BKFC's London card in August 2022, her bout was postponed to October before being scrapped a few days before fight night.

While her extended hiatus hasn't affected her massive social media presence, Paige VanZant recently claimed that she's looking to make a return to action.

In a recent Instagram post, '12 Gauge' shared a photo including herself in a pink bikini, and fans couldn't help but appreciate her fitness levels. Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan heaped praise on Paige VanZant and wrote:

"Paige looks amazing. Looks like she is fighting shape again."

Another fan wrote:

"Working on tomorrow's punch."

One user stated:

"Looking gorgeous as ever."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @ohrangtutang on Instagram

Paige VanZant opens up about her plans to compete again

Paige VanZant may not be done with combat sports yet. The 29-year-old recently opened up about her plans to compete in the BKFC again and revealed how depressed she was after her last fight fell through.

As mentioned, VanZant was meant to fight in August last year. However, that matchup ultimately had to be pulled due to circumstances outside her control. After cutting the required weight for the matchup, the reality of not being able to fight was hard for the former UFC star to process.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Paige VanZant opened up about going through a phase of depression and how she's enjoying being back in training. She said:

"So, of course the last fight that I was supposed to have for BKFC, the fight got pulled the week of the fight. I had cut all my weight, I was so excited to fight, I got mega depressed."

She continued:

"So I took a little bit of time off, and I’m back in the gym, training a hundred percent now... And then once I feel like I’m desperate to fight - which I do really want to - but once I feel like I’m mentally and physically prepared, then I’m going to take a fight." [h/t mmafighting.com]