“Looks like they hacked this account again” - Fans react to Andrew Tate going off on “weak” crypto-rich individuals in X post

Andrew Tate recently unleashed a scathing tirade against cryptocurrency wealthy individuals on social media.

The social media influencer is connected with cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin. He constructed a substantial portion of his public image around ostentatious wealth, partially derived from investments in digital assets.

'Top G' recently took to X to call out individuals who have amassed wealth through cryptocurrency:

"Made money with crypto. Lovely. You’re still a weak little c*nt tho aren't you? Still hide behind a cartoon don’t you? GM!"

Andrew Tate's post

Similar to Tate's prior remarks on cryptocurrency, his latest post did not escape the notice of fans, who criticized the former kickboxer for his ambiguous stance on digital assets.

One fan wrote:

"Made money with crypto means someone else lost that money."

Another wrote:

"Tate is a Crypto Bro whether he likes it or not."

More reactions:

"Looks like they hacked this account again."

"You only hate us because deep down inside you know you're one of us and always have been."



Earlier this month, Tate took to X and emphasized the critical need to differentiate between truly groundbreaking blockchain ventures and speculative meme coins. He then asserted that he had amassed $85 million through investments in the decentralized exchange PancakeSwap during the previous market surge.

Tate and his younger brother were apprehended by Romanian authorities recently following the issuance of an arrest warrant in the United Kingdom for alleged sexual offenses dating from 2012 to 2015. They were released the next day due to insufficient evidence.

Four individuals based in the UK have accused the controversial influencers of sexual violence and physical abuse. Moreover, 'Cobra' is facing charges in a separate legal matter in Romania, where he's accused of r*pe, human trafficking and leading a criminal organization involved in the sexual exploitation of women.

Coffeezilla exposes Andrew Tate's cryptocurrency venture announcement

Last month, Andrew Tate entertained the notion of introducing his own cryptocurrency token on social media, supported by $100 million of his personal funds. However, he promptly removed the proposal after it received a lukewarm reception.

Tate's announcement did not go unnoticed by YouTuber and internet investigator Stephen Findeisen, renowned as Coffeezilla. The crypto journalist criticized 'Cobra' for his earlier remarks in which he distanced himself from cryptocurrency:

"Andrew Tate is launching a crypto scamcoin. Last year: 'I DO NOT HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITH ANY CRYPTO... I don't need to rob my fans.'"

Coffeezilla's post

