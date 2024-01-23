"Looks like a Pirates of the Caribbean parody" - Fans react to Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk latest official ‘Ring of Fire’ poster

Some fans don't appear to like the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk poster.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' are currently set to collide on Feb. 17. The bout was originally slated for Dec. 23, but the event was postponed due to Fury's tougher-than-expected fight against Francis Ngannou.

With the event now less than a month away, more and more details are emerging about the contest. The card is now being built out and features the return of cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia. In the co-main event, he's expected to meet former rival Mairis Briedis, whom he defeated in 2022.

Along with the reveal of the undercard, the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk poster was also revealed. The Saudis have shown a tendency to make more creative boxing posters than normal. Take March's clash between Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou, for example.

That poster featuring 'AJ' and 'The Predator' is a video game-esque graphic. However, with Fury vs. Usyk, they've gone for a more movie-esque-style poster. In fact, they've released two posters for the Feb. 17 clash.

Expand Tweet

One features the two heavyweights in cowboy hats and a western setting. The latter, which was released earlier today, sees Fury and Usyk in swashbuckler attire. Naturally, one fan joked that the two were parodying the famed 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.

Expand Tweet

Who else will be fighting on the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk card? Here's the full lineup

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is a can't-miss, and the undercard is a part of that.

Obviously, the heavyweight main event is the draw for most fans. The bout will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis, who accomplished the feat two decades ago.

However, beyond the headliner, there are a lot of interesting matchups. The aforementioned Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis is in the co-main event as well. The bout is a rematch of their prior encounter in 2022, where the Australian emerged with a win.

Beyond that is the return of former light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev. The Russian will face the undefeated Swede, Robin Sirwan, at cruiserweight. Beyond that, the card also features the unbeaten Joe Cordina, who will face Anthony Cacace.

Lastly, rising prospect Isaac Lowe will look to notch yet another win against Hasibullah Ahmadi. Names such as Moses Itauma, Bakhodir Jalolov, and David Nyika have been linked to the card as well, but their opponents remain unconfirmed.

Say what you will about the event's poster, but the card is shaping up to be a great one.