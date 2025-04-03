"Lord have mercy that was sick" - Fans feel the sheer power and electricity Asa Ten Pow unleashed against Rambolek

American Muay Thai star Asa Ten Pow can keep up with the very best pure strikers on the ONE Championship roster. His vicious knockout of Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon in September 2023 remains a favorite for many fans of the promotion.

Before he competes at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared Ten Pow's best moments against the Thai standout leading up to the punch-kick knockout sequence in an Instagram video.

Watch the full video below:

The comments section was flooded with the 35-year-old's biggest fans sharing their awe at the finish. They wrote:

"Lord have mercy that was sick."

"Brutal fight 🔥"

"That cross was super gnarly."

"They left everything and a few years of their lives in the ring."

""Finish him!".. done."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Entering ONE Fight Night 30, Ten Pow will have a ton of motivation as he is coming off a knockout loss to former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker this past September at ONE 168: Denver.

'The American Ninja' will need every ounce of strength within him to emerge victorious inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as he battles the great Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a catchweight (142 pounds) Muay Thai bout.

Asa Ten Pow speaks on the gravity of Seksan encounter

Despite achieving much in his career, Asa Ten Pow acknowledged that 'The Man Who Yields To No One' will be the biggest test of his storied career. The Florida Kickboxing Academy representative recently told Combat Sports Today:

"The Thai really can get that accumulation real quick when they've done it from such a young age. But yeah, this definitely will be a true test of experience versus inexperience."

Watch the entire interview below:

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

