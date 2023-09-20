"Loser retires" - Dillon Danis calls out Nate Diaz for a "real fight"

Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis has challenged UFC veteran Nate Diaz to a fight in a now-deleted tweet on X (formerly Twitter).

Danis, who is scheduled to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul at the Misfits Boxing event on October 14, responded to the Stockton star's tweet calling himself a 'real fighter.'

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Danis issued a fight challenge to Diaz and also raised the stakes, suggesting that the loser of the bout should retire.

In a now-deleted tweet, Danis wrote, "Let's have a real fight loser retires."

Dillon Danis calls out Nate Diaz (deleted tweet)

The callout doesn't come as a surprise since Danis is a training partner of Conor McGregor, and Diaz and McGregor have a historic rivalry.

Recently, both Diaz and McGregor exchanged words on X, giving their thoughts on how their second fight played out.

Dillon Danis revealed his next opponent after Logan Paul

The grappler-turned-MMA-fighter will make his boxing debut on October 14. This will be his first fight in a combat sports setting since June 2019. Danis has suffered multiple injuries in the past four years, which kept him out for an extended period. Thus, the 30-year-old fighter appears to be making up for lost time by already declaring his next target.

Dillon Danis called out Jake Paul on X with a reference to Paul's 2018 tweet directed at him.

"I was the first person Jake Paul ever called out. Now, I'm fighting his little brother, Logan, and after I beat him, Jake is next," Danis shared.

Check out the interaction here:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul had called out Dillon Danis in 2018. At the time, Danis had only 1 fight in MMA and Paul was yet to make his pro-boxing debut.

Paul, now, holds a professional boxing record of 7-1 (4 wins via T/KO), whereas Danis is about to make his boxing debut against Jake's brother Logan Paul.

It would be interesting to see who Danis fights next between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz if he gets his hand raised on October 14.