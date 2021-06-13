"Losses make you better" - Israel Adesanya reveals his learning experience from Jan Blachowicz loss and how he implemented it at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya claimed that after his fight against Jan Blachowicz, certain people in the former's camp thought that he won at UFC 259. However, Adesanya thought the fight was close but wasn't shy of admitting his defeat to Blachowicz.

@Stylebender wants to run it back for a PART II in Auckland #UFC263

During his post-fight interview at UFC 263, Israel Adesanya said that he took his loss to Blachowicz and decided to grow from the defeat and learn from it. The UFC middleweight champion added that if he had the same mentality as Marvin Vettori, then he would be going after Blachowicz despite the loss at UFC 259.

"After my last fight, you know, I won't say who but certain people thought I won that fight. Certain people in my camp thought I won that fight but I was a slight, 'Nah, it was close but I will take the "L" from that one and I will grow, I will learn.' If I wanted to have his mentality, I will hold on to that and I would keep going after Jan and it's so stupid."

Israel Adesanya added that having a mentality of that sort won't help one to grow. Rather one should learn from his/her mistakes and go back to the drawing board to improve them.

Izzy added that losses are part of one's life and reflected on how it makes someone better:

"That's not how you grow, how you grow is you learn from your mistakes, you go back to the drawing board and you improve. You become better from them, losses are part of life, losses make you better."

Israel Adesanya is the definition of a classy champion

.@stylebender is a true king 👑#UFC263

Israel Adesanya marked another successful title defense at UFC 263

Israel Adesanya marked his third successful defense of the UFC middleweight title after beating Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 in a rematch between the pair. 'The Last Stylebender' dominated the fight from the get-go and was barely in danger of losing the bout.

Following his second victory over 'The Italian Dream', Israel Adesanya called out Robert Whittaker for a rematch. Izzy made it clear that he wants to run back the second fight with 'The Reaper' in Auckland, New Zealand.

