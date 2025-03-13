Tyson Fury recently expressed his support for the WBO's decision to elect Joseph Parker as Oleksandr Usyk's mandatory title defense rival. However, a significant part of the boxing community didn't take Fury's opinion very positively.

A recent X update from @ringmagazine showcased the UK native's words of support for the WBO's decision of directing Usyk to fight Parker next or give up his WBO heavyweight title. In one of his recent Instagram stories, Fury penned:

"About time as well. [Usyk must] give @joeboxerparker [Parker's Instagram username] his shot!!"

However, most fans took Fury's words as a mark of his bitterness towards Usyk after his two consecutive losses. One such comment read:

"I was one of Tyson Fury’s biggest fans. I had him as the best hw of all time after, but after he lost to the Ukrainian middleweight, I lost all respect for him. Tyson Fury is now a fraud and not even top 20 HW of all time now."

Others concurred:

"That fat dude😂😂"

"I failed twice. Your turn, Parker"

"Who gives a flying fu*k what that fat "retired" gobs*ite thinks about anything?"

Check out some more comments:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ringmagazine on X]

2024 proved to be a tragic year for 'The Gypsy King', as he lost the zero on his record and endured the first defeat of his pro-boxing career against Usyk on May 18, 2024. Fury's loss also took away his WBC heavyweight championship alongside his undefeated record.

Fury had a chance to reclaim his lost glory in a rematch against Usyk on Dec. 21, 2024. However, its results subjected him to even more agony as he lost the fight via a unanimous decision compared to his split decision loss in the previous installment. However, Fury counted himself as the rightful victor of both the fights.

Tyson Fury's former UFC rival wants a rematch with him

Tyson Fury locked horns with the former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, in October 2023, in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Despite scoring a split decision victory on the judge's scorecards, many from the boxing community saw Ngannou as the rightful victor of the encounter.

Ngannou also demanded a rematch with Fury to settle the dispute just a day following Fury's defeat in the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. In a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, Ngannou said:

"What I want to see now is Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. That's all that matters for me now."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below (2:37):

