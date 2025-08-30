"Lost two fights in one night" - Fans react as Dirty Boxing fighter sucker punches security guard right after getting knocked out

A fighter who competed on the Dirty Boxing 3 card recently came under fan scrutiny after punching a security guard after suffering a knockout loss. Sean Hotusing went up against Dustin Bailey in the early prelims of the event and got knocked out in the second round of the contest.On his way out, Hotusing walked past a security guard who caught his attention. The fighter swung a punch at the guard, which led to a physical altercation between the two, and had to be separated by other security personnel.After @HappyPunch shared a clip of the KO and the following melee via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.One fan wrote:&quot;What a stupid move... He'll be in anger management with [Sean] Strickland.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;N*gga lost two fights in one night.&quot;One user wrote:&quot;Dirty Boxing fighters living up [to] the namesake.&quot;Check out some more fan reactions below: Screenshots from @HappyPunch on XNFL legend backtracks after calling out Mike Perry at Dirty Boxing 3 eventShaquille O'Neal wants no part of Mike Perry. The NFL legend recently attended the Dirty Boxing 3 event and seemingly called out Perry by mistake.During an interview with The Schmo (via @DirtyBoxing_ on X), O'Neal was asked if he'd like to face the former UFC superstar. After answering in the affirmative, O'Neal quickly realized his mistake and went back on his statement and apologized. He said:&quot;The first seven fights were all done by knockout, fabulous for the sport. Fabulous for dirty boxing. I want to see somebody good knocked out... Yes [I want to fight]. No, no, no, no [realizes it was Perry] Mike, Mike, I apologize, sir. My bad.. I thought you was somebody else, Mike. I'll probably die. I'm sorry, sir.&quot;