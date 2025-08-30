  • home icon
  "Lost two fights in one night" - Fans react as Dirty Boxing fighter sucker punches security guard right after getting knocked out

"Lost two fights in one night" - Fans react as Dirty Boxing fighter sucker punches security guard right after getting knocked out

By Nishant Zende.
Published Aug 30, 2025 09:01 GMT
Fans troll Sean Hotusing for post-fight scrap.
Fans troll Sean Hotusing for post-fight scrap. [Image courtesy: @Bam_Bambrand on Instagram]

A fighter who competed on the Dirty Boxing 3 card recently came under fan scrutiny after punching a security guard after suffering a knockout loss. Sean Hotusing went up against Dustin Bailey in the early prelims of the event and got knocked out in the second round of the contest.

On his way out, Hotusing walked past a security guard who caught his attention. The fighter swung a punch at the guard, which led to a physical altercation between the two, and had to be separated by other security personnel.

After @HappyPunch shared a clip of the KO and the following melee via an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their reaction.

One fan wrote:

"What a stupid move... He'll be in anger management with [Sean] Strickland."

Another fan wrote:

"N*gga lost two fights in one night."

One user wrote:

"Dirty Boxing fighters living up [to] the namesake."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X
Screenshots from @HappyPunch on X

NFL legend backtracks after calling out Mike Perry at Dirty Boxing 3 event

Shaquille O'Neal wants no part of Mike Perry. The NFL legend recently attended the Dirty Boxing 3 event and seemingly called out Perry by mistake.

During an interview with The Schmo (via @DirtyBoxing_ on X), O'Neal was asked if he'd like to face the former UFC superstar. After answering in the affirmative, O'Neal quickly realized his mistake and went back on his statement and apologized. He said:

"The first seven fights were all done by knockout, fabulous for the sport. Fabulous for dirty boxing. I want to see somebody good knocked out... Yes [I want to fight]. No, no, no, no [realizes it was Perry] Mike, Mike, I apologize, sir. My bad.. I thought you was somebody else, Mike. I'll probably die. I'm sorry, sir."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
