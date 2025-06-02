Merab Dvalishvili is set to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley in a high-stakes rematch at UFC 316 on June 7 in New Jersey. 'The Machine' recently opined that the 30-year-old will be under a lot of pressure.

Dvalishvili and O'Malley faced each other inside the octagon back in September 2024, where Dvalishvili earned the victory via unanimous decision.

The Georgian did not hesitate to admit that he might be a potential risk, as he sees him as a fighter who has nothing to lose and is hungry for the win.

In a recent interaction with Aljamain Sterling, he said:

"For him [O'Malley], it's either everything or nothing because he lost a lot of things. He made a lot of changes. He used to be a champion, and a lot of people doubted him. I know he's super motivated and a risk."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili downplays toe injury ahead of UFC 316 clash with Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili shrugged off the gravity of a recent toe injury he suffered during his fight camp, calling it a controllable setback. Despite his toe being swollen and bruised after the incident, he assured his fans that the pain was tolerable.

Dvalishvili told Aljamain Sterling:

"Yeah, I felt it. It was real. I finished the round. It was no problem. That night, I felt the pain. I put the ice [on it], but [in] the next days, it was [swelling] black and blue. Yeah, it wasn't bad. It's still chubby but it's a little toe. I feel [it] every time I kick now. But when I walk, no problem. I should be fine."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

