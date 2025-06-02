  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Merab Dvalishvili
  • "Lot of people doubted him" - Merab Dvalishvili drops reality check on Sean O’Malley ahead of UFC 316

"Lot of people doubted him" - Merab Dvalishvili drops reality check on Sean O’Malley ahead of UFC 316

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Jun 02, 2025 19:09 GMT
UFC 316: Press Conference - Source: Getty
Merab Dvalishvili issues reality check on Sean O’Malley ahead of UFC 316: [Image courtesy:Getty Images]

Merab Dvalishvili is set to defend his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley in a high-stakes rematch at UFC 316 on June 7 in New Jersey. 'The Machine' recently opined that the 30-year-old will be under a lot of pressure.

Ad

Dvalishvili and O'Malley faced each other inside the octagon back in September 2024, where Dvalishvili earned the victory via unanimous decision.

The Georgian did not hesitate to admit that he might be a potential risk, as he sees him as a fighter who has nothing to lose and is hungry for the win.

In a recent interaction with Aljamain Sterling, he said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"For him [O'Malley], it's either everything or nothing because he lost a lot of things. He made a lot of changes. He used to be a champion, and a lot of people doubted him. I know he's super motivated and a risk."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Ad

Merab Dvalishvili downplays toe injury ahead of UFC 316 clash with Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili shrugged off the gravity of a recent toe injury he suffered during his fight camp, calling it a controllable setback. Despite his toe being swollen and bruised after the incident, he assured his fans that the pain was tolerable.

Dvalishvili told Aljamain Sterling:

"Yeah, I felt it. It was real. I finished the round. It was no problem. That night, I felt the pain. I put the ice [on it], but [in] the next days, it was [swelling] black and blue. Yeah, it wasn't bad. It's still chubby but it's a little toe. I feel [it] every time I kick now. But when I walk, no problem. I should be fine."
Ad

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

About the author
Proma Chatterjee

Proma Chatterjee

Proma holds a bachelor’s degree in English. She is an active combat sports practitioner who’ll soon
be making her amateur debut in MMA.
This jiu-jitsu blue belt’s favorite fighter is Georges St-Pierre for his resilience and consistency. A WWE fan, she turned to MMA after watching Brock Lesnar’s success in the sport.
While writing her articles, Proma likes to verify information and confirm its accuracy online through
various sources and articles. Being an active competitor with real-time experience also helps her to explain the intricacies of the sport. She strives to channel this passion into creating engaging content that resonates with readers while shaping her craft as a writer.
Her hobbies include jiu-jitsu (which she's been doing for four years) and striking (one year).

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications