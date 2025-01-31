"Lots of guys died who shouldn't have" - Joe Rogan shares shocking conspiracy theory about JFK assassination as podcast guest suggests UFO ties

Episode #2265 of The Joe Rogan Experience welcomed Kurt Metzger, a stand-up comedian with whom Rogan engaged in a conspiracy theory about the assassination of 35th United States President John F. Kennedy.

As the pair discussed what has become one of history's most well-known assassinations, which has, in some ways, immortalized Kennedy, Metzger suggested that the assassination could have been sparked by various factors, including UFO-related matters.

He said:

"I think it's Monarch, dude. I think it's part of Monarch. I hope it is, I hope they're gonna get that off their chest, that MKUltra never ended. I hope we're going to get that off our chest, because all that UFO sh*t is directly with that, and I don't know which parts are the mind control sh*t and which parts are some kind of entity. So, it's on purpose that you're not supposed to connect it, but they're very connected."

Metzger also opined that Kennedy's assassination was tied to Project Monarch, an alleged subset of MKUltra, a confirmed documented human experimentation program devised by the CIA in pursuit of mind control.

Project Monarch originates with Cathy O'Brien, an author who claimed to have been a victim of the program. Rogan, though, proposed that the assassination may have more to do with the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion of Cuba, a conspiracy theory posited by former podcast guest Evan Hafer.

"Well, I told you my friend Evan Hafer's theory about JFK. So, here's what happened. They don't clue JFK in on the Bay of Pigs [Invasion] until very late in the operation, and air support is critical for the survivors—not Cuban-Americans, American special ops guys—so they send in the f***ing most ultra-violent, best killers we have, but they have to have air support. Well, JFK pulls air support and those guys get f***ed, and a lot of guys die that shouldn't have died. So those guys come back and they are f***ing furious, and those guys are the type of guys you'd hire to kill people."

Check out Joe Rogan and Kurt Metzger speculating about John K. Kennedy's assassination (30:20):

With newly-elected U.S. president Donald Trump's promise to declassify the rest of the files related to Kennedy's assassination, Rogan will look onward with bated breath.

Joe Rogan once interviewed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On episode #1999 of his podcast, Joe Rogan interviewed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of the late John F. Kennedy. The pair's discussion led to Rogan's now well-known admiration for Robert.

Check out Joe Rogan interviewing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:

Unfortunately, Rogan's admiration for Robert, who was briefly an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, enraged Donald Trump, who lashed out at him.

