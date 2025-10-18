  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata: Live round-by-round updates

Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Oct 18, 2025 08:35 GMT
headliner
Lourdes Juarez (left) vs. Yesica Nery Plata (right) is on Oct. 18 [Image Courtesy: @MostVpromotions via X]

The Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming WBC women's light flyweight title fight set to headline the MVP Prospects 16 card on Oct. 18 across 10, two-minute, rounds.

Ad

The matchup provides both women with their biggest-ever career spotlight under the MVP banner, and neither will want to squander it. Plata enters the bout with an impressive 30-2 record, though with just three stoppages.

Juarez, by contrast, is 38-4, but also has a low knockout percentage with just five to her name. Both women compete for the WBC women's light flyweight title. But unfortunately for Juarez, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook do not believe her capable of winning it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She is listed as a +220 underdog, while Plata is a -285 favorite. However, the only way to determine the accuracy of the odds is by tuning in to watch the fight, which is estimated for an 11:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time, while the card itself starts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming women's light flyweight title fight.

Ad
Ad

Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

About the author
Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications