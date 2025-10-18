Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata: Live round-by-round updates

The Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery Plata round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming WBC women's light flyweight title fight set to headline the MVP Prospects 16 card on Oct. 18 across 10, two-minute, rounds.The matchup provides both women with their biggest-ever career spotlight under the MVP banner, and neither will want to squander it. Plata enters the bout with an impressive 30-2 record, though with just three stoppages.Juarez, by contrast, is 38-4, but also has a low knockout percentage with just five to her name. Both women compete for the WBC women's light flyweight title. But unfortunately for Juarez, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook do not believe her capable of winning it.She is listed as a +220 underdog, while Plata is a -285 favorite. However, the only way to determine the accuracy of the odds is by tuning in to watch the fight, which is estimated for an 11:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 8:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) start time, while the card itself starts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming women's light flyweight title fight.Lourdes Juarez vs. Yesica Nery PlataRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: