"Love the activity" - Jake Paul announces quick turnaround after Andre August KO, fans react

Jake Paul is seemingly looking to maintain his activity in the squared circle.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer secured a first-round uppercut knockout win against Andre August in Florida on December 15. 'The Problem Child' notched his eighth professional victory with this achievement. Notably, it was Paul's second bout against a professional boxer, the first being his split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February.

Paul recently announced his next fight, scheduled as part of the undercard for unified women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano's bout against IBF mandatory challenger Nina Meinke. The 26-year-old American will fight in the co-main event, although the opponent remains undisclosed.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024, at El Coliseo De Puerto Rico in San Juan and signifies 'The Real Deal's' homecoming to Puerto Rican soil since achieving undisputed status.

Fans swiftly responded to the announcement of Paul's rapid turnaround fight with an array of reactions.

"When is your opponent going to be announced?"'

"I’ve never seen a young fighter be THIS hungry and be THIS active. Jake is changing the world."

"Ppl keep trying to doubt you, but you keep proving everyone wrong! Much Respect!"

"Making himself the comain says alot about Jake. 🔥"

"Love the activity"

"HE'S ALREADY BACK!!!!"

"Jake putting Amanda as the centrepiece is amazing for women boxing. Like the man or not, he is doing great things to the sport."

"The 🐐 is back Book your spring break ladies and gentlemen! Let’s get it @jakepaul🔥🥊"

On the same card, WBO junior flyweight champion Jonathan Gonzalez is gearing up for his third title defense. At the same time, American actor Javon Walton is set to make his professional boxing debut.