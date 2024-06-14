  • home icon
"Love this brotherhood" - Fans expect big things from BJJ phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo in the MMA realms

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Jun 14, 2024 11:24 GMT
Kade and Tye Ruotolo | Image credit: ONE Championship

Reigning undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has successfully dipped his feet into mixed martial arts after beating Blake Cooper during their MMA match at the ONE 167 card last weekend.

Ruotolo thrilled the fans inside the jam-packed crowd inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, by showcasing his BJJ pedigree and eventually submitting Cooper in the opening round via a rear-naked choke finish.

In a video published by ONE Championship recently, Kade's twin brother, Tye, was equally ecstatic about the victory, as the promotion captioned the video with:

"Brotherly pride! 👊❤️ Who wants to see Tye Ruotolo in MMA action next? @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu"
In the video, Tye, who currently reigns as the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, was shouting additional instructions to his twin ringside until he forced a tap out of Cooper.

Once the win was secured, Tye and the whole corner of Kade were super happy for the BJJ savant's successful MMA debut. It was his seventh victory under the ONE Championship banner since arriving in May 2022.

Fans were thrilled to see the famous Ruotolo twins thrive under the world's largest martial arts organization

Aside from his twin brother and team, Kade's fans were also happy about his victory, and they are expecting him to be a household name in MMA for years to come. Additionally, they are also looking forward to Tye's possible transition to mixed martial arts as well.

Comments from users @wunaaaaana, @luljojoooo, @unclesamsiam, @arcre8s, @tjthompson571, and @thecullenzdad spearheaded the positive messages, as they commented:

"Love this brotherhood ❤️"
"these brothers are going to be something i keep my eye on the energy they bring is amazing"
"These guys are so used to winning it's crazy"
"So sick to see these brothers support each other! 🙌"
"I would like to see tye ruotolo in mma"
"No one has a chance once it hits the ground. Keep working on those hands. You'll need them."
Screenshot of fans' comments

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.

