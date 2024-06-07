Kade Ruotolo is one of the leading athletes in the world right now who is redefining the sport of submission grappling. Aside from winning multiple BJJ tournaments around the world, Ruotolo has also become the first and only ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Highlights of his undefeated run under the world's largest martial arts organization were recently posted on Instagram, and they captioned it with:

"Kade Ruotolo is a different breed 👀 Will his first-ever MMA fight against Blake Cooper wow the crowd at ONE 167 on @primevideo? 🔥 @ruotolobrothersjiujtisu"

Trending

The post highlighted the Atos representative's new and modern-day techniques, which he used to collect six victories in ONE Championship.

Among the athletes that he defeated were Shinya Aoki (in May 2022 at ONE 157), Uali Kurzhev (in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3), Matheus Gabriel (in December 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 5), Tommy Langaker (in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11 and in January 2024 at ONE 165), and Francis Lo (in April 2024 at ONE Fight Night 21).

Kade Ruotolo has put in the work to improve his striking ahead of MMA debut at ONE 167

On June 7, Kade will make his MMA debut at ONE 167 against Blake Cooper. They will face off in front of the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Since he has been constantly working on his BJJ skills, the 21-year-old American world champion has put in the work to sharpen his striking skills by seeking the help of renowned coach Tyler Wombles in California. They were hitting the pads at Wombles' gym at Classic Fight Team.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.