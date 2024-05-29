The preparation for the MMA debut of reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo continues ahead of his bout against Blake Cooper on June 7 at ONE 167.

Ruotolo will look to get his first MMA victory in front of the hyped crowd inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Before he locks horns with Cooper, the 21-year-old BJJ phenom showed a glimpse of the striking that he'll bring on fight night.

He shared a short clip on his Instagram Story, with the caption:

"1st training of the day finished"

Screenshot of Kade Ruotolo’s IG Story

The Atos representative was seen hitting the pads with rapid punches at the Classic Fight Team's gym in California. Ruotolo was also trained by the gym's head coach, Tyler Wombles, who is a renown tactician in combat sports.

More screenshot of Kade Ruotolo’s IG Story

Wombles is a famous striking coach and has trained several other top fighters from different organizations. Now, he's fine-tuning Ruotolo's stand-up game to pair it with his BJJ black belt fight base.

Kade Ruotolo received valuable MMA knowledge from ONE flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson

Apart from his preparation with coach Wombles, Kade, along with his twin brother Tye, also had a recent training session with reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson and received valuable pointers from one of the best MMA fighters of all time.

That 3-hour training session with 'The Mighty Mouse' also saw the famous Ruotolo twin roll on the mat with him and teach several techniques to further improve his BJJ skills, which Johnson could use when competing in various BJJ tournaments.

The 37-year-old American superstar has been making a name for himself in the gentle art after bagging multiple medals from different competitions.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

