"The GOAT in the place" - Fans loving Demetrious Johnson's knowledge exchange with Kade and Tye Ruotolo

Current undisputed ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson continues to hone his BJJ skills and foster his love for the gentle art. He recently did so by sharing the mats with the famous Ruotolo brothers.

In a recent Instagram post by Johnson, he was seen exchanging knowledge and insights with ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo and ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo.

The 'Mighty Mouse' wrote this caption on his post:

"It was like a monster from the depths of the void!! 3 hour training session from sharing MMA knowledge to Jits 🥋 knowledge!! Thank you @ruotolobrothersjiujitsu for the rolls. Shout out to @shoyoroll for the finest gi to touch our bodies 😝"

In the short clip, Johnson was able to roll with Tye, where he even passed his guard, but was eventually caught in a D'Arce choke. This moment was just a snippet of their three-hour long practice.

Fans are hyped to see Johnson train with his fellow ONE Championship world champions. Comments from users @eloan_mma, @b.k.1_, @chickenpotatos, @pat_phil_loc_cap, and @jonorriolsmusic stood out, as they wrote:

"The goat in the place"

"The black belt is lookin beautiful 🐐🔥"

"That pass against TYE RUOTOLO was so clean! Ik it's flow but the way you got him to follow you to the one side so you can hop to the other was smooth!"

"So much awesomeness in this post! 🔥"

"To be a fly on the wall!"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Demetrious Johnson continues to excel in BJJ tournaments

In less than a year of competing in various BJJ tournaments and focusing his attention on the discipline, Johnson has already become one of the best fighters in the community by winning multiple gold medals in various tournaments.

He captured a gold medal in the 2023 IBJFF Masters World and another gold in the recently concluded 2024 IBJFF Pan American Championships last March.

The AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete ruled the Masters 2 featherweight division in both tournaments.