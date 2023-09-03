WATCH: Demetrious Johnson puts on blistering performance in securing semis spot in World Master IBJJF

At 37 years old and with all of his accomplishments as an MMA icon, one would think that Demetrious Johnson would slow down and go easy on himself to further prolong the remaining years of his professional career.

But the ‘Mighty Mouse’ is just cut from a different cloth and prefers to sharpen his skills and arsenal continuously. Johnson recently competed in the 2023 IBJJF Masters World, where he won the gold medal in the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division.

Johnson won all six bouts, five by points and one by submission. One of those victories was against John Fleming of ACTJJ International. In an Instagram clip that was posted by the official IBJJF account, the reigning ONE flyweight world champion was seen dominating Fleming with his relentless pressure and quick movements.

"Mighty Mouse @mighty is on to the semifinals. Watch all matches live on @flograppling."

That dominant victory over Fleming has secured the ‘Mighty Mouse’ a spot in the semifinals of the said tournament. Even his opponent was in awe of that performance, as he commented on the video:

"😢😢 Fastest passer I’ve ever fought"

Right after winning the gold medal, Johnson received his second stripe for his BJJ brown belt, which inched him closer to achieving the coveted black belt.

These incredible grappling skills were also key to Johnson’s success in the world’s largest martial arts organization, as two of his six wins came via submissions. Lastly, it will open more doors for the MMA great as he now can potentially challenge ONE flyweight grappling submission champion Mikey Musumeci.