"That was sick" - Kade Ruotolo has pure elation watching Demetrious Johnson's submission of 250-lb opponent in the IBJFF

Current ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo has tipped his hat to ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson after his submission win over a 250-pound opponent in the openweight category of the 2024 IBJFF Pan American Championship.

Ruotolo was seen reacting to this win by Johnson in a recent video published by ONE Championship on Instagram, as he said:

"I know exactly what he's experiencing. He's so agile. Did you see that? This is the finish. Dude, that was so sick. Look at him. So sick! Performances like this in the gi, I don't think people understand truly how hard gi jiu-jitsu is, especially when size differences in the gi matters so much more compared to no gi. The fact that he's fighting 6-foot-3, 250 lbs guy, in the gi, is just mind-boggling."

Johnson eventually secured the silver medal in the openweight division and reigned supreme in the Masters 2 featherweight division by bagging the gold medal in the bracket.

'Mighty Mouse' started to shift his focus to joining various BJJ tournaments last year when his son shared with him his passion for gentle art.

Kade Ruotolo and Demetrious Johnson shared the mat recently in California in exchange of knowledge

Last month, Johnson and the famous Ruotolo twins had a three-hour training session in California, where they trained together to hone their respective BJJ skills. The Atos representatives have shared techniques with Johnson.

At the same time, the 37-year-old American legend also imparted his MMA knowledge to both of them, especially since Kade will be making his mixed martial arts debut on June 7 at ONE 167 against Blake Cooper.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.