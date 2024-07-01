"Love this man" - Fans see themselves in Rodtang's inspiring journey from nothing to the top of martial arts

It's no secret that current undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon came from a poor family and has worked his way to become one of the brightest stars in combat sports today.

Because of this rags-to-riches story, Rodtang has inspired many people to do the same and follow his blueprint. In a recent video that ONE Championship posted on Instagram, 'The Iron Man' was asked about his recipe for success.

They wrote the video's caption with:

"A true warrior spirit 💪 Do you align with Rodtang's values? @rodtang_jitmungnon"

In the video, the Thai megastar said that endurance and perseverance were his keys to a successful career. Rodtang also encouraged everyone to not give up and keep on fighting despite the obstacles that life throws at them, much like he did.

This piece of advice delighted the fans, especially platform users @chris_efc1988, @nessa_nezre, @jasonsmith8874, and @moarfan92, who lauded Rodtang for his incredible life story. Additionally, they demanded more of these types of content, as they commented:

"Love this man 🔥"

"Every step of the way 💪🥊"

"You can't help but respect the iron man!!!🥊🥊⭐⭐"

"🔥🔥🔥 this is so cool. I wish there was a full series with an episode each dedicated to 1/2 fighters and their beginnings, career, life etc would be so cool."

Screenshot of fans' comments

Rodtang successfully returned to the winner's circle after win over Denis Puric at ONE 167

After Rodtang received his first Muay Thai defeat under the world's largest martial arts organization from Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their catchweight September 2023 bout via unanimous decision at ONE Friday Fights 34, his morale went down significantly.

But the Jitmuangnon Gym representative quickly regained his confidence back by beating Denis Puric last June 7 in the co-main event of the ONE 167 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.

