Current undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, is one of the most savage fighters in the world. His unbelievable power and granite chin allows him to toy with his opponents.

One prime example of this was when he brutalized Jacob Smith during their flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 157 in May 2022 inside Singapore Indoor Stadium. The promotion posted one juncture of the match on Instagram and wrote the caption:

"Master in action 💪 What's your favorite Rodtang moment? @rodtang_jitmungnon"

In the video, Rodtag caught a right kick from the bloodied Smith and countered with two solid punches straight to his body and head before sweeping his other leg. 'The Iron Man' ended the sequence with a sweep of the other leg.

Eventually, the Thai megastar bagged the unanimous decision win and bounced back from his previous defeat at the hands of Demetrious Johnson, who defeated him via second-round submission in a special rules match at ONE X in March of the same year.

Rodtang is coming off a win over Denis Puric, calls out Taker Segawa for a gigantic match

The reigning flyweight Muay Thai king is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Denis Puric on June 7 at the co-main event of the ONE 167 card, which took place inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Immediately after that latest triumph, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative used his post-fight interview to call out Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa for a super showdown later this year.

The two superstars were supposed to headline the return of ONE Championship to Japan in January for ONE 165, but Rodtang suffered an injury leading into the match, which ultimately delayed their clash.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 167 via the free event replay.