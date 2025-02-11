"Love his mindset", "Rooting for him" - Fans back Anshul Jubli as the Indian MMA star gives life update after 19-second loss at UFC 312

Anshul Jubli suffered a quick defeat at UFC 312, as Quillan Salkilld knocked him out just 19 seconds into the fight. A perfectly placed right hand from the Australian fighter floored Jubli, forcing referee Jim Perdios to intervene immediately. It was a dream debut for Salkilld, who showcased his power in an emphatic fashion.

Despite the tough loss, Jubli remained positive. In a social media update, the Indian fighter reassured fans about his well-being, saying:

“Life is still good. I am safe and healthy. My parents are safe and healthy. What else do I need? I am enjoying the rain in Sydney. And those who are saying negative things about me. And they think that will affect me. I have the bulletproof mind. I am having the highest level. I made it to the UFC.”

Check out Anshul Jubli's comment below:

His resilience earned widespread support online. Fans flooded the comments with encouragement, praising his attitude. One user wrote:

“Love his mindset, love his high spirits, I hope he comes back strong.”

Another added:

“Rooting for him to see some success India deserves it”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Anshul Jubli's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Coach weighs in on highly controversial UFC 312 knockout involving Anshul Jubli

Anshul Jubli's coach, Siddharth Singh defended his fighter after the disputed result, claiming that similar knockdowns in the past were tolerated. He mentioned historic UFC bouts such as Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard and Cheick Kongo vs. Pat Barry as examples of fighters overcoming early knockdowns to win. Singh said that Jubli was not given a fair chance to fight back:

"I would like to give references to two fights, first one is Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard. This fight is very important to take note of, this is a fight from 2011. In the first round, Gray Maynard hurt Frankie Edgar thrice. But the fight was allowed to proceed by the referee. Later, Frankie Edgar, despite being hurt, comes back and wins the fight. The second fight reference is of Cheick Kongo vs Pat Barry. This fight is important because, in this fight, Pat Barry hurt Cheick Kongo very badly. But it was Cheick Kongo who knocked out Barry later on."

Acknowledging the mistake that led to the knockout, Singh remained optimistic about Jubli’s future:

"Yes, he did make a mistake that he got caught with a punch...There's so much hard work for a fighter, that he wants to fight, he wants to show his skillset. But anyway, it is what it is, Anshul will be back, He is motivated, he's hungry and I guarantee you that next time you watch Anshul, he'll be better than ever before."

Check out coach Siddharth Singh's comments below:

