"Love to see it " - Fans react to UFC veteran showering Khabib Nurmagomedov with respect after viral handshake moment with Kate Abdo

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was in attendence at the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan on Sunday, June 1. The UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen reacted to a viral moment involving Nurmagomedov and many fans shared their reactions.
After the match, Nurmagomedov came on to the pitch and celebrated with the French club's players. The Russian then joined the CBS Sports panel for an interview.
He shook hands with football legends Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards and with popular streamer ISHOWSPEED. Nurmagomedov was offered a handshake by host, Kate Abdo, but he politely declined due to religious obligations.
Sonnen reacted to the viral moment in a post on Instagram and wrote:
"Some guys come as advertised. Honorable."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:
Many fans shared their reactions to the post. One of them wrote:
"Love to see it, I'm not even a muslim"
Another wrote:
"The amount of people crying in the comments"
One fan posted:
"Honorable? What is so honorable about this?"
Check out more fan reactions to the post:
Javier Mendez reveals whether he would be a part of Khabib Nurmagomedov's coaching team on TUF
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was booked five times by the UFC but the fight never ended up happening. Now, Ferguson has called for Nurmagomedov and him to be the opposite coaches on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez expressed his willingness to join the Russian's coaching team if the TUF season featuring the two materializes. Speaking on the Javier and Mo Show, he said:
"The stars were not aligned for this particular fight. And, maybe they'll be aligned for them as coaches. But I don't know. I don't know if it has been offered. But I think if Khabib was interested, he would call me and say, 'Coach, we are going to do this. Okay, you ready?' and I would say, 'Okay.' Because, I'm definitely going to be one of the coaches. He's not going to leave me out. But I haven't heard anything about it. Doesn't mean it won't happen."
Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (42:10):