"LOVE THIS" - Jose Aldo congratulating Conor McGregor for the birth of his son wins over MMA fans

Jose Aldo has left his entire MMA career behind him, including the bad blood with Conor McGregor.

Near the end of 2023, McGregor has been the center of a lot of MMA news stories for a much more positive reason than he typically has been. The former UFC champion welcomed a new member to his family on Nov. 30, as his partner Dee Devlin gave birth to their second son.

In response to Conor McGregor's announcement, many fans and fighters have offered the family their well wishes, including an old foe of 'The Notorious', Jose Aldo. Aldo put their differences aside to congratulate his old rival, much to fans' delight.

Aldo commented on McGregor's Instagram post:

"Congrats! 👋❤️"

As simple of a gesture as it may have seemed, the former opponents have gotten in each others' faces many times in the past. Their history was capped off by McGregor's 13-second knockout of Aldo to claim the featherweight championship and begin his legendary run.

Since their fight, however, McGregor and Aldo have crossed paths and appeared to be cordial. Both sides have given the other respect for the other's accomplishments.

Shortly after Aldo's reaction, fans swarmed the already busy comment section of McGregor's post to appreciate the love the retired champion was sending. One particularly excited fan wrote:

"LOVE THIS ❤️"

Other fans were just as happy to read the heartwarming message, saying:

"Love to see 🙌"

"Respect"

"Wow you're a beast for this. RESPECT 🙏🏻"

"We love you Jose!"

Along with Aldo, many other fighters were happy to see his newest son enter the world. Mike Perry, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Merab Dvalishvili, Brendan Loughnane and Matt Frevola were amongst many wishing McGregor the best.

Fan reactions to Jose Aldo congratulating Conor McGregor on Instagram [via @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]