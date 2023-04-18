Jose Aldo opened up about his current friendship with former rival Conor McGregor after putting him on blast following his boxing bout with Jeremy Stephens.

While speaking to Trocação Franca, Aldo shared details on making amends with McGregor after taking time to assess what transpired. He mentioned that he wasn't aware of the former two-division UFC champion's comments and that he was caught by surprise when a reporter asked him about it and that he later apologized.

He said:

"I hadn't seen what Conor had said. I called him names because of that, laughed a lot. But when I got to Brazil, I messaged him apologizing because I saw it wasn't his intention to challenge me, he was trying to give me a push. I misunderstood given the way things were. But we're cool again. Conor is my friend. I wish him all the best."

The former WEC and UFC featherweight champion then complimented 'The Notorious' on his boxing skills and for what he was able to do against Floyd Mayweather in his lone professional boxing bout. Aldo mentioned that he believes he has a lot to learn from the Irishman and that he would even like to train with him should the opportunity present itself, saying:

"I have to learn a lot in boxing. There are some great Irish boxers, so if I have the opportunity to go to Ireland and train with Conor and the Irish, I'm super open to it. Especially pro boxing. It's a new world and I have to learn from the best. Conor has good boxing, he fought [Floyd] Mayweather in boxing, so he has a lot to teach me."

It appears as though Aldo and McGregor are back on good terms with each other, so it will be interesting if the two end up training together ahead of their next respective bouts.

What happened when Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo fought in the UFC?

Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo is still talked about as being one of the most impressive wins of 'The Notorious' MMA career and one of the most shocking endings to a dominant title reign in UFC history.

After months of animosity, especially through McGregor's antics during their press events, the two finally met inside the octagon in the main event of UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman was the interim featherweight champion and looked to become the undisputed featherweight champion by ending one of the most dominant title reigns in UFC history.

McGregor did just that as he knocked Aldo out with a left-hook 13-seconds in to become the undiputed featherweight champion. It was a shocking result that further propelled him into superstardom.

