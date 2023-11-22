"Love this"- Kendra Lust backs UFC ring girl's 'body, life, intellect' show concept for internet trolls who underestimate the job of ring girls

Kendra Lust stands in support of a UFC ring girl, pushing back against internet trolls who underestimate the multifaceted nature of their job.

UFC ring girl Luciana Andrade recently proposed the concept of a reality show titled 'So You Think You Can Fight,' where internet trolls would undergo a comprehensive fight camp, including diet and weight cutting, before facing each other in an MMA match. The idea behind the show is to provide trolls and sports critics with firsthand experience of the physical and mental challenges that athletes endure.

Andrade also proposed that if a show were created to critique internet trolls, it might entail them donning revealing attire in public and facing online judgments about their physical appearance:

"It would have to be all the other trolls that criticize us 😂. Their task should involve wearing revealing uniforms in public while we share online opinions about their bodies, diminish their life accomplishments and question their intelligence. I would have to be one of the presenters though because the show is my idea. 😂🤣😅"

Kendra Lust appeared to support the concept and responded:

"🤣🤣 love this"

The 45-year-old adult film star is a notable enthusiast of combat sports, with a longstanding and active interest in mixed martial arts. She frequently globe-trots to attend MMA matches and shares her thoughts about these events on social media.

Kendra Lust applauds Mohammed Shami's spectacular 7-wicket haul against New Zealand

Indian cricket team's fast bowler Mohammed Shami made a lasting impact in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, particularly in the first semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium earlier this month.

Shami not only played a pivotal role in India's victory but also etched his name into the history books with an exceptional bowling display. The right-arm pacer showcased his skill by securing an impressive 7-wicket haul against the Black Caps, bringing his total World Cup wickets to an impressive 55.

This accomplishment establishes Shami as the fastest Indian bowler to reach the 50-wicket milestone in the ICC ODI World Cups, achieving this feat in his 17th match and surpassing Australian bowler Mitchell Starc.

Shami's outstanding display not only garnered recognition from the cricketing community but also earned praise from unexpected corners. Kendra Lust recently took to X to convey her admiration for Shami's bowling performance against New Zealand. She wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS TEAM INDIA..SHAMI IS SPECIAL..🔥🔥"

