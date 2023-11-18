“Loves to just give everyone trophies” - Henry Cejudo attacks Daniel Cormier for backing Tom Aspinall’s 'over-celebration' of interim UFC title win

Henry Cejudo recently clapped back at Daniel Cormier after he backed Tom Aspinall and noted that he was justified in celebrating his interim heavyweight title win at UFC 295.

'Triple C' posted a video response to 'DC' on his X account, where he claimed that his former Olympic teammate was wrong for justifying Aspinall's celebration because he didn't win the undisputed heavyweight championship. He mentioned that the Englishman was over-celebrated because his interim title win wouldn't make him regarded as the best heavyweight in the world.

He said:

"I'm starting to wonder 'DC' if you're one of those dads that loves to just give everybody trophies. And I will stick to my guns. Tom Aspinall over-celebrated, he really did. It's not about being second place, it's not about being an interim champion, it's about being the absolute best in the world."

Expand Tweet

Henry Cejudo then brought up that he is unable to relate to Daniel Cormier because of what they were able to accomplish in their respective careers. He mentioned that being an Olympic gold medalist and held in high regard as a combat athlete separates their mentality and view on an interim title, saying:

"You wouldn't know, 'DC' because you ain't the greatest combat athlete of all time. You ain't the Olympic champ, you ain't the flyweight champ, you ain't the bantamweight champion of the world, you just ain't. I get it and I really can't relate to you."

It remains to be seen whether Daniel Cormier will respond, as it appears as though he could now be in a social media feud with Henry Cejudo.

Daniel Cormier believes Henry Cejudo was wrong about Tom Aspinall over-celebrating

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Henry Cejudo's comments regarding Tom Aspinall's celebration at UFC 295, where he defeated Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim heavyweight championship.

The UFC Hall of Famer posted a video on his X account, where he mentioned that it was an unfair critique as Aspinall's emotional celebration was no different than how 'Triple C' celebrated when he achieved his success in the Olympics, saying:

"Henry Cejudo was groomed to be an Olympic wrestling champion, and he did that. And when he did that, he cried, he was excited, and it felt like he had accomplished the world. That's what Tom Aspinall did. Interim or not, they're wrapping 12-pounds of gold around his belt, so he got emotional."

Expand Tweet