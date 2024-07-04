Luke Lessei fired up to spring a surprise against Bampara Kouyate: “My creativity, I think is next level”

Iowa native Luke Lessei is excited to show off a new wrinkle to his game when he returns to the Circle this Friday night.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 5, ONE Fight Night 23 will deliver another can't-miss night of fights, including a lightweight headliner featuring former ONE world champion Ok Rae Yoon and undefeated newcomer Alibeg Rasulov.

But first, fans will see No.5-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Luke Lessei square off with French standout Bampara Kouyate in a bout that is guaranteed to bring the fireworks.

Speaking with Violent Money TV, Luke Lessei spoke about using his creativity this time out and is ready to show off something new and exciting inside the Mecca of Muay Thai:

"I just feel like I'm one of the more dynamic strikers," Lessei said. "My creativity, I think is next level. And I’m ready to show it."

Luke Lessei looking to make it two in a row against Bampara Kouyate

Making his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 17 in December, Lessei delivered a late Fight of the Year contender against recent ONE world title challenger 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Though he came up short in that bout, Lessei's performance was more than deserving of another shot on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Returning at ONE Fight Night 19 two months later, 'The Chef' scored an impressive unanimous decision victory over Eddie Abasolo, bagging his first win with the promotion and launching himself into the featherweight Muay Thai rankings.

Lessei will look to continue his climb up the ladder this Friday night when he meets a 33-win veteran seeking his first victory inside the Circle.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

