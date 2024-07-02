  • home icon
  • "That was a bad performance" - Luke Lessei admits dissatisfaction in his gutsy win over Eddie Abasolo

By Ted Razon
Modified Jul 02, 2024 15:45 GMT
Luke Lessei (L) and Eddie Abasolo (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Luke Lessei left a lot of jaws on the floor following his splendid split decision win over fellow American Eddie Abasolo at ONE Fight Night 19 last February.

The fifth-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai contender, though, is admittedly his own biggest critic and is unpleased by that terrific performance.

As far as Lessei is concerned, he could have won in a more decisive manner if not for some mistakes he made.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Luke Lessei admitted that he wanted a longer camp for Abasolo but couldn't resist an opportunity to fight a fellow electric striker.

'The Chef' shared:

"Well, that was a bad performance by me, honestly. I wasn't really expecting to fight so soon after the Jo Nattawut fight. And then the opportunity came knocking, and I've been wanting to fight him for a long time. Sometimes, you never know if the opportunity will come again, so you just take it."

Sparks were expected to fly when these two shared the ring, and they certainly delivered in a fast-paced three-round slugfest.

Lessei and Abasolo's intricately flashy styles complemented one another, and they certainly tried to take each other's heads off.

After trading knockdowns in round 2, both warriors left it all on the line in the final canto. Once the dust settled, Lessei got his hand raised in the narrowest of margins.

Relive that epic firefight here:

Luke Lessei gunning for a decisive finish at ONE Fight Night 23

After going the distance in his first two matches in ONE, Luke Lessei is hungry to get that elusive finish.

He'll get that opportunity this coming Friday when he takes on Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video.

While 'The Chef' has never been in a boring fight, he knows how much fans love to see knockouts in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'. He added:

"I always wanna make the decision on who wins and who loses. My decision, no the judges'. So I'm going for the knockout. Every single time, I'm going for the knockout whether I get it or not."

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live in US Primetime on July 5 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. This event is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Quick Links

