“I can show my actual fight IQ and my skills” - Luke Lessei aims for more ‘technical’ opponents

American martial artist Luke Lessei said there is more to him as a fighter and he is looking to showcase it as he continues with his ONE Championship journey.

The 28-year-old Dubuque, Iowa native made his promotional debut in December last year, impressing in his first two fights and is now considered among the rising Muay Thai stars in the 'Home of Martial Arts.'

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, 'The Chef' spoke about his campaign so far in the promotion and how he is looking forward to continue testing his technical skills against the top Muay Thai fighters in the world.

Trending

He said:

"I'm hoping every fight gets a little more technical because then I can show my actual fight IQ and my skills. My last few fights, I've kinda been showing my Midwest mentality, my toughness, good stuff here and there."

Luke Lessei lost in his debut outing by decision but not after testing the mettle of veteran Jo Nattawut. He then bounced back in February by defeating by split decision American Eddie Abasolo.

Prior to joining ONE Championship, he made a name for himself by competing in various tournaments worldwide and had success banking on his dynamic style of fighting and stony finishes.

Luke Lessei returns to action at ONE Fight Night 23

Luke Lessei will return to action this week in the latest iteration of ONE Championship's Fight Night on Prime Video series.

The Dubuque Martial Arts Group standout will try to make it back-to-back wins at ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs Rasulov on Prime Video on July 5 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He will go up against Bampara Kouyate of France in a featherweight Muay Thai showdown.

Luke Lessei is coming off a split decision victory over American Eddie Abasolo in his last fight in February to even out his record since making his promotional debut back in December.

Out to frustrate him is Kouyate, who lost in his maiden ONE outing last October to Shakir Al-Tekreeti of Iraq.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback