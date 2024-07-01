"I'm going for the knockout" - Luke Lessei doesn't want the judges involved in high-stakes slugfest with Bampara Kouyate

Luke Lessei returns at ONE Fight Night 23 where he looks to produce back-to-back wins in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

The American has made a huge impact in the promotion since debuting at ONE Fight Night 17 in December of last year.

His two appearances against Jo Nattawut and Eddie Abasolo have arguably been the best striking contests the promotion has seen for some time.

However, both fights have come down to the scorecards where after losing a close decision on his debut, he got the split decision nod the second time around against Abasolo in February.

Now Lessei hopes to take the outcome into his own hands when he faces France's Bampara Kouyate on July 5 at Lumpinee Stadium.

He spoke in an interview with ONE Championship about how he never wants to leave his chances of winning up to anyone but himself:

"I always wanna make the decision on who wins and who loses. My decision, no the judges'. So I'm going for the knockout. Every single time, I'm going for the knockout whether I get it or not."

Luke Lessei is looking to cook up a finish at Lumpinee

The two times that ONE Championship fans have had the chance to watch Luke Lessei at work have left a huge impression.

If there's one thing that would make his opening run of contests in the promotion that much sweeter it may just be a finish to go with his fight of the year contenders.

"The Chef" believes in his ability and we've seen that he can bite down on his mouthguard and go to war when needed.

His focus is on showing that he doesn't need to fight tooth and nail in order to be successful but Kouyate may have other plans for July 5.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

