WATCH: Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut put on an instant three-round classic that is must-see TV

When Luke Lessei signed with ONE Championship in 2023, the vision was for him to beef up the featherweight Muay Thai division, and he certainly did by putting up incredible performance under the promotion.

Lessei was pitted against veteran contender Jo Nattawut in Dec. 2023 for the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full fight replay of this showdown was posted by the world's largest martial arts organization on YouTube, as they wrote the video's description with:

"Enjoy one of the craziest striking wars ever seen in ONE between Thai superstar "Smokin" Jo Nattawut and American phenom Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video!"

Trending

Both striking maestros brought their A-game into the match, and it resulted in an incredible match that was instantly tagged as an all-time classic. Eventually, though, the experience and more damaging strikes that 'Smokin' Jo was enough for him to sway the judges into giving him the unanimous decision nod.

But despite the setback, 'The Chef' has won over countless fans because of his undying heart and unmatched grit that pushed the Nattawut to three hard-fought rounds.

Luke Lessei wants to record his second win in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 23

Lessei immediately rebounded from that loss to Nattawut by outpointing fellow American star Eddie Abasolo in Feb. 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19 with a close split decision triumph.

Now, he is ready to take on the challenge of Bampara Kouyate on July 5 because they are slated to meet in an exciting Muay Thai featherweight bout in front of the packed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.