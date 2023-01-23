Luke Rockhold has called out Jake Paul for fighting 'little dudes' like Nate Diaz. The former UFC champion has also challenged Paul to a fight.

Rockhold was one of the best middleweights in the UFC during his tenure with the promotion and was known as a very well-rounded fighter. However, he has now retired from the sport and is enjoying his time away from it.

Luke Rockhold was at LAX airport when a reporter from TMZ Sports ran into him and asked him about a potential fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. The former champion replied by saying:

"Stop trying to fight little dudes man. F***ing fifty-five-pounder, you're a middleweight, if you want to fight a middleweight, I mean hey, I got hands, I got hands. I mean we could do anything we want I mean I really don't care I'd beat that guy in my sleep so."

Jake Paul recently signed a deal with the PFL, which saw him become a stake owner in their new PPV division. Paul has also signed as a fighter and is looking to make his MMA debut soon. His first step after signing for PFL was to challenge Nate Diaz to a two-fight deal. One MMA fight and one boxing fight, six months apart.

Luke Rockhold believes Jake Paul is strategically fighting opponents smaller than him and if he really wants a good fight, the 38-year-old is ready to fight 'The Problem Child' in boxing or MMA.

Watch the video below:

Luke Rockhold teases potential return to combat sports

Luke Rockhold has added fuel to the fire by confirming that he has the urge to return to fighting. The former UFC Champion lost 4 of his last 5 fights in the UFC and then decided to retire in 2022. However, his tweets seem to show that the 38-year-old is itching to fight again.

In the aforementioned interview with TMZ, he addressed the rumors of a potential comeback:

"I still got that urge you know, I mean I still got that flow and I still got that energy. I feel honestly if you want me to tell the truth, last time I wanted to fight. I took so many years off, it was just like getting that body back to that point and I just wanted that mentality, like I just missed it you know and I wanna f***ing win, so."

Although he did not confirm that he is returning to the fight game, Rockhold seems to be training and is itching to wear the gloves again. He also stated that he feels better than ever, has a great mindset, and is feeling happy with his team.

