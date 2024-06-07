Luke Rockhold doubles down on his call-out of "fraud" Sean Strickland: "He's fu*king acting"

Luke Rockhold has labeled Sean Strickland a "fake" and a "fraud" after recently doubling down on his stance on the UFC middleweight. Rockhold first let fans know that he isn't a fan of 'Tarzan' earlier this week during his appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast.

Whilst speaking with Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, Rockhold sounded off on Strickland following the latter's split-decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

'Cool Hand Luke' called out Strickland and pleaded with Dana White to re-sign him with the UFC to secure a bout against him. The former UFC middleweight champ then responded to Rockhold on X, writing:

"Couple things... I sparred you 1 round, f*cked you up and you snuck away like a b*tch. This was witnessed Also we were scheduled to fight. I said "hell yeah that's a easy paycheck" And you pulled out a few weeks out..."

Following Sean Strickland's response on X, Luke Rockhold continued to go on the offensive during an interview with The Schmo. Rockhold claimed that Strickland is as fake as they come and even alleged he has a team of people that manage his social media. He said:

"I'm not a fan [of Strickland]. He puts on the most boring fights of all time. He's a fake, he's a fraud. I think he's f*cking acting. I heard he's got social media managers telling him what to do...Try to be more real boy. I would fight that kid in any way, any form, any place."

Catch Luke Rockhold's comments here (1:37):

When Sean Strickland sounded off on Luke Rockhold

Although Luke Rockhold's latest comments might suggest his beef with Sean Strickland is recent, the animosity between the pair began back in 2021.

At the time, 'Tarzan' was on a six-fight win streak and looking to make a serious push up the middleweight rankings. He was then reportedly scheduled to face Rockhold, who was set to return after a two-year layoff. Their bout never came to fruition, however, after 'Cool Hand Luke' suffered a herniated disc.

Speaking with The Schmo back in 2021, Strickland explained why he doesn't like the former UFC middleweight champ. He said:

"I'm a pretty respectful guy and I gave him the benefit of the doubt, you know. He was a champion and he was just a f***ing c**t, dude. Every time this f***ing guy opens his mouth he's just an arrogant f**k. He's the kind of dude that when he's f***ing, he makes sure there's a mirror just so he can watch himself f**k."

Catch Strickland's comments here (2:17):