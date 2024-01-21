"He was just a f***ing c**t" - When Sean Strickland went all guns blazing on Luke Rockhold

Sean Strickland does not like Luke Rockhold one bit and in an interview with The Schmo, he revealed the reason for the beef.

Luke Rockhold is a former middleweight champion in the UFC and at one point was one of the most promising fighters in the division. However, he never fully lived up to his potential despite becoming champion. In an old interview with The Schmo, middleweight contender Strickland revealed his hate towards the former champion and the history of the beef:

"I'm a pretty respectful guy and I gave him the benefit of the doubt, you know. He was a champion and he was just a f***ing c**t, dude. Every time this f***ing guy opens his mouth he's just an arrogant f**k. He's the kind of dude that when he's f***ing, he makes sure there's a mirror just so he can watch himself f**k."

The Schmo tried defending Luke Rockhold by saying he is a model. However, Sean Strickland was not having it. He responded by saying he knew a lot of models who weren't 'c**ts'. The pair were supposed to fight at UFC 268, however, Rockhold got injured and had to pull out of the fight.

Dana White believes Sean Strickland beat Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297

Sean Strickland fought Dricus Du Plessis at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, with the middleweight title on the line. The UFC 297 main event proved to be worth the hype and more. Both fighters left it all out in the octagon over five rounds, in what was a very close fight. The referees scored the bout in favor of Du Plessis, but UFC president Dana White thought otherwise:

"I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way and you know it was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first 2 rounds, I mean the jab was f***ing beautiful. You don't see jabs like that in MMA."

Dana White had nothing but praise for Sean Strickland and so did fans on social media. Many fans were calling the decision a robbery and asked for an immediate rematch. However, Du Plessis called out Israel Adesanya following his win and is looking to fight 'The Last Stylebender' next.