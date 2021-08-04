Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland verbally agree to fight at UFC 268

Luke Rockhold's return to octagon competition has reportedly been confirmed. The former UFC middleweight champion has seemingly agreed to make his comeback against Sean Strickland.

According to an initial report from Aaron Bronsteter, the rumored fight between Rockhold and Strickland has been verbally agreed to for November's UFC 268 pay-per-view.

Here's the tweet from Aaron Bronsteter regarding the latest UFC 268 fight announcement:

Per sources, a bout between Luke Rockhold and Sean Strickland has been verbally agreed upon for UFC 268 on November 6. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 4, 2021

In the aftermath of Strickland's recent victory at UFC Vegas 33, reports suggested that a potential fight between 'Tarzan' and Luke Rockhold was in the works.

By the looks of it, the fight has now come to fruition and will go down later this year, adding to the already stacked pay-per-view lineup for November.

At last Saturday's event, Sean Strickland was victorious over Uriah Hall. The middleweight pair crossed paths in a huge showdown and with the win, Strickland moved up to No.8 in the middleweight rankings.

Luke Rockhold hasn't fought in the UFC since 2019

The last time Luke Rockhold was seen in action was when the former UFC middleweight champion faced Jan Blachowicz. In his light heavyweight showdown against the current 205-pound champion, Rockhold suffered a devastating loss.

Rockhold is currently winless for almost four years. The last time the American was victorious was in 2017 when he defeated David Branch in a 185-pound fight.

Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) will return to the Octagon -- and the middleweight division -- against Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) at UFC 268 on Nov. 6, sources confirm to ESPN. First reported by @aaronbronsteter. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 4, 2021

The following year, Rockhold fought Yoel Romero in another huge middleweight clash, but he ended up losing to 'The Soldier of God'.

Now set to make his return at UFC 268, which is reportedly being targeted for Madison Square Garden in New York City, Rockhold will aim to end his losing run.

The PPV is set to be headlined by Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. A huge fight between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje is also reportedly set to take place at the PPV, in what promises to be a classic lightweight showdown.

