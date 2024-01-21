Dana White disagrees with Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis results - "Both of his eyes were swollen shut"

UFC president Dana White does agree with the judges' split decision after the intense title showdown between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis went the challenger's way.

In the UFC 297 press conference, White expressed his disagreement with the outcome of the fight. He stated that Strickland won the decisive fifth round after an even four rounds preceded it. He also lauded how Strickland employed the jab to near perfection, targeting du Plessis' eyes.

“I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought Strickland won the last round. Um, guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. You know, it was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds. I mean, the jab was f*****g beautiful. You don’t see jabs like that in MMA. And the jabs did what they’re supposed to do. Both of his [du Plessis] eyes were swollen shut."

White also implied that du Plessis did not do enough to take away the championship from Strickland.

"He slowed down in the third and fourth. Du Plessis kept coming forward. You know, then started mixing up takedowns and punches. And I had it even going to the fifth round, I’m like, this is the round. See who wants it. They both started to turn it up a little bit, just one of those type of fights. But I’m also one of these guys, I believe you have to take it from the champion.”

Check out Dana White's full comments below:

Fans react to Dana White's disagreement with Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis result

Fans had a mixed response to Dana White's comments about Sean Strickland winning the fight instead of Dricus du Plessis.

Some fans were in agreement with the UFC CEO's comments about du Plessis not doing enough to justify the championship changing hands.

"He's absolutely correct. Du Plessis lost that fight & the rounds that were close were decided by weak takedowns where Du Plessis did absolutely nothing on the ground except being forced to stand back up!"

"Even Dana knows it was a robbery"

However, other fans disagreed and argued the new middleweight champion's case.

"Sean only won round 1 and 5, stop it."

"It was close but I think DDP did enough to win"

Check out fans' comments below:

