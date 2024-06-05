Luke Rockhold urges Dana White to give him post-retirement "hall pass" to wreck Sean Strickland: "I will step on that kid"

Luke Rockhold shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland's personality and expressed interest in fighting him inside the octagon. The former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion even proposed a one-off deal to make the bout between the two a reality.

The 39-year-old was granted his release from the UFC last year and has since competed in BKFC, and most recently Karate Combat, where he earned a knockout win over Joe Schilling. Meanwhile, Strickland has become one of the most polarizing and popular fighters in the promotion and won the middleweight championship.

During an episode of his JAXXON podcast, the former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion sounded off on 'Tarzan' and expressed his dislike for him as a person. Rockhold mentioned that he would love an opportunity to fight Strickland. He said:

Trending

"I see this fu**ing kid's face every time I see him, is just fu**ing disgusting. He's a fake little bi***. I know who he is. I don't think he believes the sh*t he's saying these days. He's just spouting off. If Dana gave me that hall pass. I'll come in. I will step on that kid."

Check out Luke Rockhold's comments below:

Tweet regarding Rockhold's comments about Strickland [Image courtesy: @SpinninBackfist - X]

How does Luke Rockhold's MMA record compare to Sean Strickland?

Despite losing his final three UFC bouts, Luke Rockhold still had a respectable career and was among the top middleweights in the sport during his prime.

The 39-year-old defeated several former champions during his career, including Michael Bisping, Lyoto Machida and Chris Weidman. At the end of his tenure with the MMA leader, Rockhold had a professional record of 16-6, with eight of his wins coming via submission.

Sean Strickland, on the other hand, has achieved plenty of success since moving up from 170 pounds to 185 pounds. The former UFC middleweight champion currently has a professional MMA record of 29-6, with 11 of his wins coming via KO/TKO.

Check out MMA History Today's tweet regarding Luke Rockhold's Strikeforce middleweight title win below:

Tweet regarding Rockhold's Strikeforce middleweight championship win [Image courtesy: @MMAHistoryToday - X]