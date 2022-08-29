"That's a fight that's very winnable for Edwards" - Luke Thomas lays out strategies for Leon Edwards to win the rubber match against Kamaru Usman

Sports journalist Luke Thomas recently discussed what would lead to Leon Edwards winning a potential trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman.

Leon Edwards not only avenged his previous loss to former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, but also tainted 'The Nigerian Nightmare's unbeaten record in the promotion. With a few seconds remaining in the fifth round, 'Rocky' connected on a head-kick that knocked Usman out. With the upset victory, the Brit has now taken over as the promotion's new welterweight champion.

Edwards has successfully broke even against Usman. As a result, many are expecting a trilogy between the two to determine the better fighter.

While appearing in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, MMA Journalist Luke Thomas discussed how the potential fight between the two could turn out.

Giving his thoughts on what Leon Edwards should concentrate and improve on in order to secure a second victory over the former pound-for-pound king, Thomas said:

"It's not like Usman can't do damage. It's not like he's perfectly outgunned. But standing at range in the way in which Usman was kind of accommodating in the second half of that fifth round... that's a fight that's very winnable for Edwards, very winnable.

The trick is, dude, you gotta get Usman off of you. I mean that's really what it comes down to. You got to get Usman off of you. And that's, of course, easier said than done... he's [Usman] going to get it too. But... any path to victory is that."

Luke Thomas laying out the strategy for Edwards:

Kamaru Usman talks about Leon Edwards after loss at UFC 278

Former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman recently gave his opinion on Leon Edwards after their fight at UFC 278.

In a video released by Anatomy of a Fighter on their YouTube channel, Usman lauded his opponent for being a "tough" fighter. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' also appreciated Edwards' relentless fighting style and said:

“Leon’s a tough dude. The reason he’s a tough guy is because even when I break his will, the next round he always starts with the heat. It’s almost like he replenishes. He doesn’t stay on E (empty), he’ll come back even though I remind him very quickly to go back down, he always comes back with it. That’s very f***ing dangerous when guys fight like that."

You can check out the Anatomy of UFC 278 Finale below:

