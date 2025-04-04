Lyndon Knowles says he’s a “totally different beast” from Roman Kryklia’s former victim Alex Roberts

Lyndon Knowles is just hours out from making his grand debut on the biggest martial arts stage in the world. He's walking straight into the fire, headlining ONE Fight Night 30 against reigning ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia.

But at ONE Fight Night 17 in 2023 Kryklia made quick work of "The Viking" Alex Roberts - the same one who beat Knowles back in the day. On paper, it might look like he holds the upper hand over Knowlesy, but the veteran says times have changed:

"I can't worry about what Roman's thinking, because I'm busy thinking about myself," he said during the ONE Fight Night 30 Media Day. "So if he feels like that gives him the advantage, then that's down to him. But for me, I don't think it does. I'm a totally different beast than I was when I fought Alex."

“Hard work always beats talent” - Lyndon Knowles explains why he’s not bothered by Roman Kryklia’s terrifying aura

And while Roman Krylia is tall, powerful, and hasn't missed a beat in years, Lyndon Knowles has no interest in being intimidated.

"For me, as cliché as it may sound, I always say hard work always beats talent if talent doesn't work," he said. "And a lot of people write me off, and I've got a big thing here [points to his heart] that gets me through all my fights. So, just keep believing, keep working hard, and keep chipping away and turning up. That's all you got to do."

Kryklia's Muay Thai belt is on the line, but Lyndon Knowles is determined to become the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion in his first foray on the big stage.

Watch ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles tonight at 8 PM EST on stream, available live for fight fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

