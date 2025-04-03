“Hard work always beats talent” - Lyndon Knowles explains why he’s not bothered by Roman Kryklia’s terrifying aura 

Lyndon Knowles understands he'll be facing an uphill climb against one of the most feared strikers in the world this coming Friday.

Still, the courageous Brit will give it all he's got to steal the heavyweight Muay Thai world title from two-sport and two-division world champion Roman Kryklia.

The main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on Prime Video will pit two absolute beasts against one another inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on April 4.

Kryklia has gone on a warpath in the world's largest martial arts organization, where he remains perfect in six bouts. The Ukranian giant terrorized everyone in his wake en route to claiming the heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing belts along the way.

While admittedly impressed by Kryklia's innate ability to wreak havoc, Lyndon Knowles believes he is the hardest worker in the room who can overcome all odds using his unrelenting determination.

The Knowlesy Academy candidate told Combat Sports Today:

"For me, as cliché as it may sound, I always say hard work always beats talent if talent doesn't work. And a lot of people write me off, and I've got a big thing here [points to his heart] that gets me through all my fights. So, just keep believing, keep working hard, and keep chipping away and turning up. That's all you got to do."

Watch the full interview:

Lyndon Knowles says the judges won't be needed at ONE Fight Night 30

Lyndon Knowles respects how Roman Kryklia loves going for the kill every chance he gets. Admittedly, this crowd-pleasing trait is something he shares with the Ukrainian tower.

Given the destructive power these two tanks possess, Knowles believes this gigantic bout won't make it the full five rounds.

The British challenger told ONE Championship:

“My prediction is Dom Lau will say ‘and the new!’ There’s no way this is going the distance with two big, brawling baddies like myself and Roman hitting each other in the face. I don’t go the distance. He doesn’t either. So someone will fall.”

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 30 free as it happens in US Primetime

