"Ma b*lls was hot" - Fan's hilarious edit of Montgomery, Alabama brawl involving UFC stars has internet in splits 

There is no end to the creativity of UFC and MMA fans as they can find humor in the most serious of situations. Recently, the Montgomery Riverfront brawl shook up the internet, primarily because of the interracial element attached to it. However, MMA Reddit came up with a hilarious idea to elevate the tension and kick the hatred away.

A Reddit user that goes by the username ‘GrimeyBucketsss' made a hilarious compilation of iconic and funny fighter photographs on the backdrop of Montgomery Riverfront. The collage had several hilarious photos ranging from Khabib Nurmagomedov jumping out of the cage, to Israel Adesanya celebrating his win over Paulo Costa! It will take a long time to unveil all the fun cobbled together in one single image. So please take a look at the graphic below:

“Live from Montgomery, Alabama itssssss time,” the caption to the post read.

MMA Reddit had fun with the picture and fans posted some hilarious replies. Most of it was everyone trying to look for their favorite moments in the sea of images. Here are some that grabbed our attention.

"I'm confident this would sell well as art," @Many-Coach6987 commented.

"Ma b***s was hot," @Atp222md commented.

UFC fans' hilarious replies to the UFC Alabama brawl graphic [via Reddit]

A look at some of the iconic UFC moments in the Alabama Riverfront graphic

Khabib Nurmagomedov jumping out of the cage to attack Conor McGregor’s cornermen is among the most powerful visuals in MMA history. ‘The Eagle’ had a mountain of pent-up anger against McGregor and his team for things that were said in the build-up of their fight. Although the Dagestani did not allow his emotions to get the better of him during the fight, he did so after the fight and launched himself over the cage at Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor’s grappling coach.

Heading into his UFC 284 super fight against Islam Makhachev, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was perceived as a sacrificial lamb. He had every disadvantage heading from size to grappling prowess. However, ‘The Great’ gave the lightweight champion everything he could handle and then some.

Most experts predicted Makhachev to have his way if the fight hit the ground. Volkanovski laughing out loud as Makhachev struggled to get a submission hold in the fourth round of the contest was probably the best answer Volk could have given to his doubters.

Which one of the moments is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!