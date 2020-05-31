Mackenzie Dern creates history with win over Hannah Cifers

UFC Fight Night: Dern v Cifers

Well, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt holder Mackenzie Dern picked up a huge win for herself and entered the record books as well after forcing Hannah Cifers to submit.

It took her just 2:36 into the very opening round to lock in a kneebar. It was the first time in Women's UFC history that a fight ended via leg submission. It also put her back into the win column and was her fifth submission win in nine fights.

Too good on the ground! 👀



🇧🇷 @MackenzieDern secures the RD 1 submission. #UFCVegas



— UFC (@ufc) May 31, 2020

The victim of this, Cifers, came out strong. She quickly locked in a clinch position and landed an array of strikes from there. Dern, on exit, let her hands fly too. Then, using a Wizzer takedown, had Cifers stand over her.

Instead of backing away to get the fight back into stand up Cifers stayed in close. That's a no-no when fighting someone with great ground skills. Mackenzie Dern grabbed a tight hold of Cifers' right leg cinching in the hold. Realizing she was in serious trouble, she tapped out and forced referee Jason Herzog to stop the fight.

The win possibly sets her up to run it back from her lone defeat against Amanda Ribas. Cifers has now been finished in back to back fights.