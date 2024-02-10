Mackenzie Dern reacts to the recent camaraderie between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk

As the latest duo of former rivals-turned-friends in MMA, fans have embraced the developing dynamic between Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Since she retired from fighting, Jedrzejczyk has enjoyed her life through travel and reconciliation, as the former champion recently documented a previous vacation with Valentina Shevchenko on Instagram. Jedrzejczyk then appeared in a post with Weili on Feb. 4, who declared the Polish fighter as her newest friend.

Translated to English in the video, Weili said:

"We are each other's opponent in the cage and we all want to chase our dreams to win the fight. But outside of the octagon, we are friends. We can have dinner together, talk to each other and be really good friends, so I am really happy about that. JJ is always a legend in my heart and she is always the champion."

Of those reacting to the two champions forming a friendship, No.7-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern expressed her love of the situation on social media.

Dern did not write a response. Instead, she showed her emotions through an emoji.

Mackenzie Dern reacting to Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk's new friendship [via @espnmma on Instagram]

Following Weili's statement, Jedrzejczyk echoed the current strawweight champion's sentiment, writing:

"We are human. Today we are the champion but tomorrow we are not, but we're always gonna be human. Sometimes this is what's more important. What we can give for free is love and smile to each other. So one day we can beat the h*** out of each other and then the next day we can have dinner, so I appreciate you [Weili]."

Though Dern has no direct connection to either woman, she has been rumored to fight both Weili and Jedrzejczyk at various points in her career since signing with the UFC in 2018.

Mackenzie Dern collaborates with the Anaheim Ducks ahead of UFC 298 bout at Honda Center

Just two weeks ahead of her UFC 298 clash with Amanda Lemos, Mackenzie Dern received early screen time on the Honda Center jumbotron during an Anaheim Ducks hockey game.

Born in Phoenix, Dern holds a residence in Los Angeles, having trained out of the RVCA gym with Jason Parillo for most of her career. Dern took the short trip to Anaheim on Feb. 1 for the Ducks' home game against the San Jose Sharks.

Currently scheduled for the featured prelim of UFC 298, Dern stepped in on one month's notice against Lemos, replacing the injured Tatiana Suarez.