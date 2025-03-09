"Made for the braindead" - Fans react to Nina-Marie Daniele shutting down MMA fan as latter slights Dana White for "humiliating" Power Slap numbers

Nina-Marie Daniele's response to a fan's remarks regarding Power Slap reportedly receiving poor viewership has sparked a mixed reaction among netizens. Power Slap 12 took place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on March 7.

A middleweight title rematch between reigning middleweight champion Isaih Quinones and Branden Bordeaux headlined the event. As per White's prior announcement, it was live-streamed on YouTube for free.

An X user named @MMAJOEYC recently highlighted that the UFC held a watch along for the Power Slap event with Marie Daniele, and slammed them for hiding the actual number of live viewers, writing:

''The UFC is doing a PowerSlap live watch along & the numbers are so bad they turned off the general publics ability to see how many live viewers there are. Completely humiliating''

The UFC content creator retaliated by stating that YouTube's recent feature of not showing live viewers is exclusive to a small number of users, writing:

''This is a brand new YouTube feature that is currently in beta. Not accessible to the public. Less than 100 YouTube accounts in the world have this feature and the UFC YouTube channel was one of the first accounts to get this. Views are not displayed as it’s a new feature. Do your homework''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''It’s a horsesh*t spectacle. Made for the braindead. Enjoy''

Another one stated:

''So you aren’t denying that nobody was watching right? Congrats on having such an elite feature. You did it!''

Other fans wrote:

''Power slap 12 was lit last night! Lots of energy and great matches.''

''I watched and it was definitely entertaining. I just wish the sounds quality was better. And you could go full screen for the actual slaps.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ninamdrama on X]

