"Made up crimes" - UFC veteran supports ex-President Donald Trump after Colorado's supreme court excludes his name from state ballot

Former UFC star Jake Shields recently shared his two cents on the Colorado Supreme Court declaring Donald Trump ineligible for holding presidential office for his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that the former POTUS was disqualified from becoming president under the U.S. Constitution's insurrection clause. It also ordered the secretary of state to exclude Trump's name from Colorado's Republican presidential primary ballot.

Expand Tweet

Given that no presidential candidate has even been disqualified under this clause, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the former UFC contender recently took to social media to express his dismay.

The jiu-jitsu maestro believes Donald Trump is a victim of a well-planned politically motivated attack and questioned why the "ruling class" was so bent on going after the 45th U.S. President. Taking to X, Jake Shields wrote:

"Trump was the only president spied on before he was president. They had a special counsel investigate him over made-up lies about Russia by the FBI. Had multiple impeachments. Has multiple arrest and indictments over made up crimes. Now he has been pulled from the ballot in Colorado. I’ve never seen the ruling class go after a man like they have with Trump."

Expand Tweet

UFC 296: Colby Covington believes he lost against Leon Edwards fight due to judges' anti-Donald Trump bias

Colby Covington recently went up against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 last weekend. 'Chaos' put on a dismal performance and got dominated by the Englishman over five rounds at the T-Mobile Arena.

While Edwards won the title fight via a clear-cut unanimous decision, Covington disagreed with the judges' results. The 35-year-old American thought he deserved to get the win and claimed that the judges were being unfair to him because of their hatred for Donald Trump.

For context, the former interim welterweight champion is an outspoken supporter of Trump and wastes no opportunity to praise the former POTUS. The wrestling maestro has also helped the 77-year-old business mogul's pre-election campaign efforts and regularly attends his political rallies.

In a UFC 296 post-fight presser, Colby Covington addressed his title loss and stated:

"I thought I had the win, I thought I did enough, but the judges never favor me, they hate me because I support Trump, and everybody hates Trump in this building, so it is what it is. Life goes on."

Expand Tweet