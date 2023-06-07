"People are stupid but I doubt they are that stupid" - Former UFC fighter Jake Shields casts doubts on the story of Elliot Page being 'gay-bashed'

Former UFC star Jake Shields recently took to social media and questioned Hollywood star Elliot Page's claims of being verbally attacked by another Hollywood A-lister.

The actor, who was assigned female at birth, came out as a trans man in December 2020. However, Elliot Page identified as a lesbian before her transition. The Oscar-nominated star recently released a book called 'Pageboy: A Memoir,' detailing his journey through life and his career.

While the book has generated a lot of attention and sympathy for the actor, he was reportedly confronted by a violent transphobic man just hours after his memoir was released. It was reported that the incident took place in West Hollywood when Page was on his way to a convenience store. The man reportedly yelled:

"I’m going to f**king gay bash you, fa**ot. This is why I need a gun."

While Elliot Page has received a lot of public sympathy, Jake Shields is convinced the incident never really took place.

The 44-year-old grappler recently posted a tweet implying that it was impossible for Page to be violently confronted on the same day as his book release. Shields took to Twitter, asking his followers if they believed Page's story:

"Is there a single person that believes Ellen Page was gay bashed in Hollywood on the same day her book was released? People are stupid but I doubt they are that stupid."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Is there a single person that believes Ellen Page was gay bashed in Hollywood on the same day her book was released?



People are stupid but I doubt they are that stupid Is there a single person that believes Ellen Page was gay bashed in Hollywood on the same day her book was released?People are stupid but I doubt they are that stupid

Jake Shields uses wild Jamie Foxx illness rumors to fuel his anti-vaccine stance

Jake Shields recently claimed that Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx is suffering from medical complications due to taking the COVID-19 vaccine. The Hollywood A-lister was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency on April 11. There are no specific details on the 55-year-old's current health status.

In an unhinged rant on Twitter, Shields fueled his well-known 'anti-vax' position with wholly unsubstantiated claims about the vaccine. He tweeted a screenshot of a news headline that claimed Jamie Foxx was left "blind and paralyzed" after a blood clot formed in his brain because of the COVID-19 shot.

Calling the vaccine "poison," Shields captioned the image:

"F**k everyone who tried forcing me to take this poison."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Fuck everyone who tried forcing me to take this poison Fuck everyone who tried forcing me to take this poison https://t.co/2Jot6ZaLDt

While there is no evidence that Jamie Foxx has been left "blind and paralyzed" and no medical proof of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and the risk of strokes, Jake Shields followed up with another tweet attacking the 'pro-vax' crowd:

"You cowards called me a grandma killer and wouldn't allow to eat at restaurants or bars with my friends. I'll always remember and never forgive."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj You cowards called me a grandma killer and wouldn't allow to eat at restaurants or bars with my friends



I'll always remember and never forgive You cowards called me a grandma killer and wouldn't allow to eat at restaurants or bars with my friends I'll always remember and never forgive

Poll : 0 votes