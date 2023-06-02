Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital following a medical complication on April 11 and hasn't been discharged so far. While there are no specific details on the 55-year-old's current health status, it seems former UFC fighter Jake Shields is convinced the COVID-19 vaccine is behind the actor's illness.

Shields recently posted an unfiltered rant on Twitter, fueling his well-known 'anti-vax' position with wholly unsubstantiated claims about the vaccine being responsible for Jamie Foxx being hospitalized.

The 44-year-old grappler tweeted a screenshot of a news headline that claimed Foxx was left "blind and paralyzed" after a blood clot formed in his brain after getting the COVID-19 shot. Calling the vaccine "poison," Shields captioned the image:

"F**k everyone who tried forcing me to take this poison."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj Fuck everyone who tried forcing me to take this poison Fuck everyone who tried forcing me to take this poison https://t.co/2Jot6ZaLDt

There is no evidence that Jamie Foxx has been left "blind and paralyzed" by his illness and no medical proof of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and the risk of strokes as of writing.

However, Jake Shields followed up his anti-vaccine rant with some more angry words for 'pro-vax' users. Calling them "cowards," he added:

"You cowards called me a grandma killer and wouldn't allow to eat at restaurants or bars with my friends. I'll always remember and never forgive."

Jake Shields @jakeshieldsajj You cowards called me a grandma killer and wouldn't allow to eat at restaurants or bars with my friends



I'll always remember and never forgive You cowards called me a grandma killer and wouldn't allow to eat at restaurants or bars with my friends I'll always remember and never forgive

What happened to Jamie Foxx and why was the Hollywood actor hospitalized?

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx was hospitalized over a month ago on April 11 while filming his Netflix movie Back in Action in Atlanta, Georgia.

While his family hasn't provided any details as to what caused the medical scare, it is rumored that Foxx suffered from a stroke. The rumors were fueled by Mike Tyson, who made the claims during an appearance on the PBD podcast.

While the legendary pugilist admitted he wasn't sure, he revealed that he heard Jamie Foxx had a stroke and said:

"He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke... I have no idea what happened to him."

Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 @unhealthytruth Mike Tyson: Jamie Foxx had a stroke and it’s not good. And if they don’t tell us by now then they don’t want us to know. Mike Tyson: Jamie Foxx had a stroke and it’s not good. And if they don’t tell us by now then they don’t want us to know. https://t.co/kebMCV2Xkl

According to TMZ, Foxx has been transferred to a rehab center in Chicago that specializes in stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury, and spinal cord injury rehab. On May 12, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks and is currently recuperating. She wrote in an Instagram post:

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, has given an update on Jamie’s condition.



“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!“ Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, has given an update on Jamie’s condition.“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!“ https://t.co/lBadhYDUHb

Poll : 0 votes