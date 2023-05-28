Mike Tyson recently reflected on Jamie Foxx's health condition and ongoing road to recovery, while prayers continue to pour in for the actor as he recovers from an unspecified "medical complication."

With Foxx's health in the spotlight, the retired boxer is skeptical as to who will replace the Hollywood star in Tyson's biopic project.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Jamie Foxx is going to star in the Mike Tyson biopic. Here's Foxx describing the opening scene of the movie. 🥊

During a recent appearance on the PBD podcast, Tyson candidly discussed Foxx's health, highlighting the significance of his recovery and the potential influence it may have on the film's casting. Shedding light on Jamie Foxx's health condition, Tyson stated:

“He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him. Hey, listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen.”

Foxx was confirmed in 2015 to portray retired boxer Mike Tyson in the biographical drama film 'Finding Mike', but recent health problems have raised questions about whether or not Academy Award winner for best actor in 2005 can continue with the role. With that in mind, Tyson added:

“I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility. Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with ‘Benjamin Button.’ They were going to make him look younger.”

Jamie Foxx was rushed to the hospital on April 11 while filming his latest film, 'Back in Action', in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz. No information was released as to why he required emergency medical treatment. Foxx's daughter, Corinne, merely stated that he suffered a "medical complication".

Following that, Foxx was transferred to a Chicago medical facility specializing in severe conditions, including stroke, at the end of April, after several weeks of treatment in Atlanta.

Jamie Foxx health: A hilarious comedy club incident marked the beginning of the Hollywood star's relationship with Mike Tyson

Jamie Foxx, a man of extraordinary talent, has established himself to be a multifaceted individual with a vast array of artistic skills. His ability to captivate an audience through stand-up comedy is only one example of his many remarkable skills.

Johnny Owen Matchstick Man @OwenMatchstick Jamie foxx impression of Mike tyson going to KFC Jamie foxx impression of Mike tyson going to KFC 🍗 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3oydQ7qvCt

However, his versatility extends even further as he has the unique ability to flawlessly impersonate the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Foxx brings Tyson's mannerisms, intonation, and personality to life in a manner that astounds many.

Foxx told ESPN in 2020 that he met Tyson when he was still performing stand-up comedy in Los Angeles. Narrating his first interaction with Tyson, Foxx stated:

"I was doing stand-up comedy, and one night I was in the club, and I went to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody laughed. You know why? Cause Mike is in the audience. And this was back in the day when Mike was knocking people out for just smiling wrong."

Luckily for Foxx, he claims Mike Tyson found the impression funny and asked him out to hang out after after the show.

