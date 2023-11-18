“Made an entire movie mocking the people of Kazakhstan” - Jake Shields blasts Sasha Baron Cohen for pro-Israel stance

Jake Shields is no stranger to confrontation or controversy, and the former UFC fighter bluntly voiced his opinion on X again, this time aimed at an English actor.

Sasha Baron Cohen, a Jewish comedian actor who starred in the movie 'Borat,' publicly announced his stance on antisemitism and how he believed TikTok was responsible for negatively influencing the current generation. Shields quote tweeted the New York Post tweet and fired back at Cohen.

Jake Shields tweeted:

"This guy made an entire movie mocking the people of Kazakhstan then cries about racism. He's missing any self awareness"

The former welterweight references Cohen's role in 'Borat' in which the actor created and portrayed the main character. In the film, Borat Sagdiyev is a vulgar and oblivious Kazakhstani journalist traveling through the United States.

Cohen's outburst originated at a meeting with TikTok executives that was recorded by the New York Times. In the meeting, Borat said:

"TikTok is creating the biggest antisemitic movement since the Nazis... If you think back to October 7, the reason why Hamas were able to behead young people and rape women was they were fed images when they were small kids that led them to hate."

Since Cohen's statements, Shields has not been the only person to bash the actor for his stance. Many continue to criticize Cohen for the same reasons Shields suggested.

What did Jake Shields tweet?

Aside from his disagreement with Sasha Baron Cohen on X, Jake Shields has been involved in a number of social media interactions.

In 2022, Shields took opposition to former UFC welterweight Mike Jackson calling him a Nazi, and physically attacked the fighter in the UFC Performance Institute.

The altercation with Jackson was the furthest an X incident has gone for Shields, but the former UFC title challenger is known for constantly sharing his opinion on social media, often upsetting fans.