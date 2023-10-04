Arrest warrant issued against Jake Shields for alleged attack on MMA fighter Mike Jackson 

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jake Shields did not seem like the kind of fighter to become embroiled in controversy during his career with the promotion.

However, since departing the UFC in 2014, the grappling ace has often come under scrutiny for making inflammatory posts on social media.

Last December, though, Jake Shields found himself involved in a nasty incident at the UFC’s Performance Institute that involved him squaring off with former UFC fighter Mike Jackson.

‘The Truth’, who famously defeated pro-wrestler CM Punk in the octagon in 2019, had berated Shields on Twitter for some of his political views, at one point labelling him a Nazi.

Remarkably, a video of Shields beating on Jackson made its way onto the former title challenger’s Twitter, with Shields labelling him a racist.

Despite Jake Shields seemingly claiming to be in the right, it was later revealed that Jackson had pressed charges against him, claiming he was assaulted.

Now, it appears that Shields may well pay the price for his behaviour. It was reported earlier today by MMA Fighting that the former welterweight ace has been charged with misdemeanour battery following his alleged attack on Jackson.

According to the report, Shields has not been detained or held in custody based on this charge, but a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Jackson, meanwhile, seemed to relish the opportunity to take another shot at Shields on social media for apparently avoiding the warrant.

Jake Shields attacks Mike Jackson: What did Michael Bisping say about the incident?

Jake Shields’ alleged attack on Mike Jackson at the UFC’s Performance Institute late last year was the culmination of an online feud between the two that saw ‘The Truth’ label the former title challenger a Nazi.

Despite pressing charges against Shields for the alleged assault, Jackson also challenged the grappler to a boxing match to settle their rivalry once and for all.

However, one observer who didn’t seem too keen on this idea was former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

In a suitably abrasive response, ‘The Count’ had the following to say to Jackson.

“I’ve never heard something so stupid in my entire life. Never heard something so stupid. A boxing match? Jake Shields took you down, got on top of you, and you begged people, begged people to get him off you. You should be embarrassed. Stay off social media for good. You’re a fool!”

